Multi-state E.Coli outbreak linked to chopped romaine lettucePosted: Updated:
Multi-state E.Coli outbreak linked to chopped romaine lettuce
A multi-state E. Coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has sickened nearly three dozen people across eleven states.More >>
KPD investigating second robbery this week at Jet Mart
Kennewick Police are investigating another armed robbery this week at the Jet Mart on Volland Street.More >>
Alllstate agencies across Washington handing out disaster relief kits
As fire season approaches, Washington Allstate agents are handing out disaster relief kits to help families prepare.More >>
Sheriff's Office looking for missing Naches woman
Deputies say 70 year-old Linda Casey suffers from Alzheimer's.More >>
Heritage Garden Installation at Hansen Park
Heritage Garden Installation at Hansen ParkKENNEWICK: Community members of all ages volunteered at the Heritage Garden Installation at Hansen Park today. The Benton Conservation District is working to put in landscaped areas across Benton and Franklin Counties with plants designed to provide sustainable gardening practices. Heather Wendt is the Assistant Manager for the Benton Conservation District and says the types of plants in the garden are typically native to the land. "Because...More >>KENNEWICK: Community members of all ages volunteered at the Heritage Garden Installation at Hansen Park today. The Benton Conservation District is working to put in landscaped areas across Benton and Franklin Counties with plants designed to provide sustainable gardening practices. Heather Wendt is the Assistant Manager for the Benton Conservation District and says the types of plants in the garden are typically native to the land. "Because...More >>
As the weather gets warmer, stay aware of motorcyclists
As more bikes get on the road, awareness behind the wheel plays an important role while driving.More >>
Construction set to start next week on I-90 Snoqualmie Pass
Despite late spring snow storms, work on a number of road improvements on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass will begin next week.More >>
Crash partially blocking Hwy 12 over White Pass Friday morning
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash is about three miles east of the summit. Right now, crews are directing traffic around the crash.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Exploring the history of the Pendleton Woolen Mills
You may have heard of the Pendleton Woolen Mills, but do you know the history behind the business?More >>
Suspect still wanted after Pasco convenience store robbery
A suspect is still on the run after robbing a family-owned convenience store in Pasco just before 9:00 this morning.More >>
