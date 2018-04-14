Multi-state E.Coli outbreak linked to chopped romaine lettuce

UNITED STATES - A multi-state E. Coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has sickened nearly three dozen people across eleven states.

The Centers For Disease Control reports 22 people have been hospitalized after eating chopped romaine lettuce that has been traced back to the Yuma, Arizona area.

The region is known locally as the "winter lettuce capital" - providing lettuce to many parts of the nation that cannot grow the leafy vegetable during the cold season.

Officials are advising businesses and consumers to throw away any lettuce or bagged salad mixes containing romaine that came from the Yuma area.

The CDC has not identified a common grower, supplier, distributor or brand at this time.