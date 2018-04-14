KENNEWICK: Community members of all ages volunteered at the Heritage Garden Installation at Hansen Park today.

The Benton Conservation District is working to put in landscaped areas across Benton and Franklin Counties with plants designed to provide sustainable gardening practices.

Heather Wendt is the Assistant Manager for the Benton Conservation District and says the types of plants in the garden are typically native to the land.

"Because Ti-Cities is primarily a desert, the plants placed in the garden are geared towards conserving water in the Ti-Cities," said Wendt.

Today at the volunteer event, the volunteers had a chance to plant all kinds of plants like cacti and drought tolerant herbs.

The various plots around the garden will have sign postings on them letting community members know what each plot contains, that way community members can go home and potentially plant that same vegetation in their own yards.

Heather Wendt says the Hansen Park community garden should be finished in the next two weeks. If you would like to learn more information about Heritage Gardens you can visit www.Benton.org/heritage-garden