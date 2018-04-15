Alllstate Agencies Across Washington Handing Out Disaster Relief Kits

PASCO: As fire season approaches, Washington Allstate agents are handing out disaster relief kits to help families prepare.

The kits hold things like water containers, batteries, whistles and dust masks in the case that your family experiences a fire.

Today the Pasco Allstate firm owner, Jarad Groth, says the company plans to hand out nearly 4,500 distaste kits across Washington. The company is also partnering with the American Red Cross to donate $100,000 dollars in order to prepare for this upcoming fire season.

"We are really excited this week to be partnering with the Red Cross," said Pasco Allstate Owner Jarad Groth. "We want to bring awareness, and to help people be prepared for disasters."

The first step in preparing for a fire is to have resources readily available, and to have a family safety plan in place, and Groth says, most of the time that doesn't happen.

"85 percent of families don't have a plan in place for a disaster. The real purpose is to bring awareness that disasters can happen at any time," said Groth.



If you would like to pick up a disaster kit, you can head to any of the below locations starting Monday.



