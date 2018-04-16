Sheriff's Office looking for missing Naches woman

Yakima, WA- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help them find a missing woman.

Deputies say 70 year-old Linda Casey suffers from Alzheimer's. She left her house in Naches about 4 p.m. on Sunday and hasn't returned.

She is 5'0 and about 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black top and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at: 574-2500