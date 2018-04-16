World Vision 6k for Water!

Event Location: 2402 S Union St, Kennewick, WA 99338

Event Date: May 19, 2018

Time of the Event: 10:00 AM

6 kilometers is the average distance that people in the developing world walk for water—water that is often contaminated with life-threatening diseases. On Saturday, May 19th, 2018, thousands of participants from around the globe will walk or run a 6k to bring life-changing clean water to communities in need. Each participant's registration fee provides life-changing clean water for one person, so when you participate in the Global 6K for Water you take that 6K distance away from people in need. Kennewick Nazarene Church is hosting a family friendly 6k with Team World Vision at 10:00am for the Tri Cities! The $50 registration fee for adults provides clean drinking water for one person! Your registration will also include a shirt, medal, and a bib with the child's photo that you are running or walking on behalf of. Due to amazing sponsors, children 18 and under can register for $25 and receive a bib, t-shirt, and medal. Mark your calendars and sign up at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.teamworldvision.org%2fteam%2ftricities%21&c=E,1,KGN0sVMSoslgBz04EdRuHv3YXB-2YSOgG1A0GVqgC9ZZJNhRb12GxLV8gINWTm3_R-EzclwcNDX70IcW_WNqO4Qvhe5ReGJJIroaCB3xsswLWkodzA,,&typo=0