Yakima home invasion ends with homeowner shooting suspects

YAKIMA, WA (AP) - Yakima police are investigating after several masked suspects broke into a home and one was shot by the homeowner.



Yakima police say the suspects broke in at 4:40 a.m. Sunday. Both the suspects and the homeowner were armed.



The homeowner detained one of the suspects and shot at another.



One of the suspects was shot in the chest and hospitalized in critical condition. Police say the suspects were juveniles.



The suspect's vehicle was found nearby and two male passengers were detained by police.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)