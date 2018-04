Master Gardener Foundation Annual Plant Sale Fundraiser

Event Location: Mid Columbia Library 1620 S. Union St. Kennewick Parking Lot

Event Date: Fri May 4 and Sat May 5

Time of the Event: Fri 2-6pm and Sat 9am-2pm

Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser Great prices on gloves, vegetables, annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, roses, houseplants and more. Master Gardener free expert advise available.