Effects overweight mothers might have on daughters

UNITED STATES - A new study shows girls whose mothers were overweight during pregnancy are more likely to begin puberty at a young age.

Researchers also found a strong relationship between elevated blood sugar in pregnancy and early puberty.

Early puberty has been linked to an increased risk of type two diabetes, cancer, and emotional problems later in life.

