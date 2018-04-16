Transgender kids and teens and mental health problems

ATLANTA, GA - Transgender kids and teens may face an increased risk of mental health problems... according to a new study from Emory University.

It showed transgender youth had a much higher prevalence of anxiety, depression and ADHD than their peers.

But even more worrisome was the high frequency of suicidal thoughts and self-harm among transgender teens.

Experts say these findings show the importance of mental health screenings and interventions to help save lives.