Move to Amend Community Discussion and Organizing

Event Location: Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, WA

Event Date: Thursday, May 3, 2018,

Time of the Event: 6pm

Creating an Authentic Participatory Democracy--Community Discussion Corporations and the super rich have acquired constitutional rights over the years of our nation's history that often give them more power than people, communities, and the environment. Let's come together and speak about ways we can organize a coalition of people with similar core values to break through the systemic challenges to our democracy. RSVP is strongly encouraged. For more information and/or RSVP contact Austin or Jennifer. 607-269-5104 or jennifer@movetoamend.org. Learn more at movetoamend.org.