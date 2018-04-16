Hometown cheerleader makes it big with eight national titles

KENNEWICK, WA - While most of us stuck to swinging on the monkey bars and tumbling on the playground, one Kennewick woman took cheerleading to a new art form, reaching national success.

"There's a lot of talent in Tri-Cities," said Kennewick native, Cassidy Bush. "There's a lot of talent that needs to be discovered."

For Bush, pursuing her goal of becoming a national champion was never just a pipe dream. The Kamiakin High School grad has been climbing the ranks of competitive cheerleading for more than half her life, bringing the love of her hometown right along with her.

"It makes me really happy that I came from Tri-Cities, because if I came from a big city I wouldn't have that, that tie to my city like I do with Tri-Cities," Bush said.

From the very beginning, her family became her rock, taking her to and from practices and driving her as far as Seattle to work with club teams... just to give her every opportunity possible to reach elite status.

Before long, Bush not only made the top-tier University of Louisville cheer team: she and her squad took the country by storm.

In just four short years, she went from wishing she could have a national title - to winning eight.

"I just wanted one, you know," Bush said. "I just wanted to be able to say I was a national champion this year, but the fact that I have eight right now is insane, and I'm about to have nine if all goes well, and I'm just grateful, I'm just really grateful."

While you might think Bush is satisfied with her eight titles, that couldn't be farther from the truth. In two weeks, she heads to Worlds, and says if all goes well and she's able to pick up another win, Bush will be able to say that she is one of a few to go undefeated on the Worlds stage.