New software will reduce false alarm system calls for Kennewick Police

KENNEWICK, WA - With windy season upon us, the chances for your security system to accidentally go off are higher than ever - but Kennewick Police are looking to stop these calls once and for all.

In 2017 alone, Kennewick Police responded to more than 1,000 false alarm calls. These ranged from something as small as a pet walking through the living room to a screen door not being secured properly.

With the new "Cry Wolf" software, KPD hopes to bring those calls down to almost zero.

City ordinance requires all alarm systems to have permits renewed annually. This system, however, doesn't give police the ability to know if each call is an emergency.

The new software will track and collect fines for repeat false alarms, which KPD hopes will make home and business owners pay close attention to making sure their systems work properly and efficiently.

"Remembering that your alarm system is kind of like your car," said Mike Blatman, Crime Prevention Specialist with KPD. "You can't just put it into motion, never fill it with gas, never take care of any of the preventative maintenance; you have to maintain that system and make sure that it works correctly."

With almost 99 percent of these calls proving to be false alarms, KPD says - if broken down - the response time used would equal having an officer work full-time just following up on those calls.

There's no charge for the renewal as long as you do it before your assigned expiration date.

For more information, visit this website: https://www.crywolfservices.com/kennewickwa.