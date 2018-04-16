Better safety a security a top priority in West Valley schoolsPosted: Updated:
Safety in West Valley schools
Verdict reached in Moneytree double murder trial
Moneytree murder trial Thursday part 2
Flu round 2
Moneytree murder trial Thursday
Better safety a security a top priority in West Valley schools
Safety is a top priority for schools nationwide; it's an issue many of them are always trying to improve.More >>
Yakima home invasion ends with homeowner shooting suspects
Yakima police are investigating after several masked suspects broke into a home and one was shot by the homeowner.More >>
Alllstate agencies across Washington handing out disaster relief kits
As fire season approaches, Washington Allstate agents are handing out disaster relief kits to help families prepare.More >>
Heritage Garden Installation at Hansen Park
Manuel Verduzco found guilty in Moneytree double murder case
After just eight hours of deliberations, a Yakima jury reached a verdict in the three week long double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco.More >>
Keep pets' well-being in mind during Animal Cruelty Prevention Month
Today we spoke with an organization that every day spreads the message of giving your animals the proper care and being aware of animal cruelty.More >>
DNR seismometer stolen off Rattlesnake Ridge
We learned today that a seismometer was stolen from up on Rattlesnake Ridge.More >>
Construction set to start next week on I-90 Snoqualmie Pass
Despite late spring snow storms, work on a number of road improvements on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass will begin next week.More >>
Another bout of the flu anticipated in some Washington counties
If you're running low on hand sanitizer, you may want to restock... because flu season isn't over yet.More >>
PNWU teaches healthy alternatives in Mexican cuisine
Eating Mexican food can be delicious but have quite a bit of calories and ingredients that make you feel guilty.More >>
