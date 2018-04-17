4th Annual Mission for the Mission Donation Drive

Event Location: CBC Health Science Center, Richland

Event Date: May 5, 2018

Time of the Event: 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

The CBC Association of Student Nurses will be collecting donations of gently used housewares, personal hygiene supplies, linens and towels, cleaning products, new and gently used clothing, as well as cash donations. The Tri-City Union Gospel Mission helps individuals and families in our community to get on their feet and become productive members in our community. All donations will be used to aide in this effort. You can find a complete list of immediate needs at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f%2f%2ftcugm.org%2fneeds.&c=E,1,F8I87_obvGSUHPdQJ6rbPF-rhDeNti15kMYkf9h-Lu6E-umj473ZNYR2lSoFdp_3qFoSX0AygvZlxsqnKj2npJ28cVv6gMfXPk647Lple0eJLCM,&typo=0 FOR MORE INFO email vcooke@columbiabasin.edu or call 509.547.0511