Kadlec and Apple team up to offer patients a new medical app

TRI-CITIES, WA - If you're an iPhone user, you may have noticed you have a health app available on your phone that helps you keep track of your steps, your sleep patterns, your nutrition, and how often you relax. The app now features a health records section to help users keep track of their medical information.

Providence and Kadlec have teamed up with Apple to make the feature available to all their patients to help them better understand their overall health.

"We want our patients to be active in their care," said Kadlec spokesperson, Jim Hall. "And whether that's tracking their steps and their fitness level, checking their diet and the like, this takes it another step further where they are able to see perhaps their latest lab tests that they have had with their physician or just another way for them to access usable and healthy information that helps increase their health and improve their health."

The setup is simple - all patients have to do is use their K-Chart credentials to log in, and soon after they will have easy access to all their medical information.

When the health records data is transferred from Kadlec to the app, it is encrypted and protected with your iPhone pass code to ensure everyone's health data is safe.