Multiple agencies start preparations for upcoming fire season

YAKIMA, WA - The Department of Natural Resources as well as other agencies like The Forest Service are preparing for what could be another busy wildfire season.

In our area alone, we had a handful of fires that burned over 50,000 acres. This year, we've had significantly lower snow pack on mid- to lower-elevation areas, causing for more potential danger.

"The potential for fire is out there," said Seth Jones, fire unit manager with DNR. "We're still looking at a lot of grasses and fuel loading from last year that never did get burned."

Several other agencies like The Forest Service have started prescribed burns to try and burn off potential fuel. Extreme fire behavior can come from tall grasses since there was a lack of snow to pack down grasses.

Some of the areas most at risk are heavily recreated areas, as well as dry rural areas.