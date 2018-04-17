1 person dead after Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Latest on a plane making an emergency landing in Philadelphia (all times local):



3:15 p.m.



A federal investigator says one person has been killed after a plane with engine failure made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.



National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Tuesday that the engine will be shipped for a detailed examination.



The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.



Philadelphia's fire chief says that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and seven were treated for minor injuries.



___



2:35 p.m.



Philadelphia's fire chief says that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing.



Philadelphia Fire Department Commissioner Adam Thiel (TEAL') declined to release any additional details on the victim or their condition.



He says that seven other passengers were treated for minor injuries, but none had to be taken to the hospital.



The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.



Thiel says that there was a fuel leak and a small fire when firefighters arrived.



He didn't release any additional details on the landing.



___



2 p.m.



A passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia says at least one woman was taken to the hospital.



Amanda Bourman, of New York, said that the woman was taken off the plane by emergency medical workers Tuesday after the emergency landing around 11:20 a.m.



The Federal Aviation Administration says a flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.



Passenger Marty Martinez says a window exploded mid-air and posted photo of a damaged window and emergency oxygen masks dangling down.



It wasn't clear if anyone else was injured.



___



1:50 p.m.



The Federal Aviation Administration says a flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.



Passenger Marty Martinez says a window exploded mid-air and posted photo of a damaged window and emergency oxygen masks dangling down.



The National Transportation Safety Board says it is taking over the investigation.



___



12:45 p.m.



A passenger on a Southwest Airlines plane says a window was damaged after a problem with its left engine and the plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.



Southwest Airlines says there were 143 passengers and five crewmembers on board the flight Tuesday en route from New York's La Guardia Airport to Dallas. The airline says something went awry and they landed at Philadelphia's airport.



Passenger Marty Martinez says a window exploded mid-air and posted photo of a damaged window and emergency oxygen masks dangling down.



Passengers were seen walking off the plane on the tarmac at the airport and the left engine of the plane is damaged.



It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.



Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration weren't immediately returned.



___



12:20 p.m.



Southwest Airlines says that one of its planes heading from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas' Love Field landed safely in Philadelphia.



Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York's southern tier when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia.



Passengers were seen walking off the plane on the tarmac at the airport and the left engine of the plane is damaged.



It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.



Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration weren't immediately returned.



____



12:15 p.m.



A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport with what appears to be a damaged engine.



Passengers were seen walking off the plane on the tarmac at the airport.



Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route from New York City to Dallas when something happened.



Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration weren't immediately returned.



Firefighters are on the scene but a spokeswoman couldn't provide any details.

