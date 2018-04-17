Benton Co. Fire District #1 levy to be on August primary ballot

BENTON COUNTY, WA - For weeks, Benton County Fire District #1 held several meetings to get a public opinion on a potential levy.

Fire commissioners voted this morning to go ahead with the levy. It'll be on the August primary ballot.

If approved by voters, a six-year levy - no more than 50 cents per thousand dollars of property value - would begin to be collected next year.

The money would pay for firefighter gear and the staffing of two ambulances.

For more information on the levy, you can read the levy resolution document pictures attached to this story.