Water line flushing scheduled in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA – City crews will be flushing water main lines over the next two nights, Wednesday, April 18 and Thursday, April 19, from midnight until 4 a.m. on Columbia Drive between Benton Street and Beech Street. The signal at Washington St. will be controlled by flaggers and the City asks that vehicles please slow down through the work zone.

During the process, customers may experience a temporary drop in water pressure and/or discolored water. Discolored water does NOT pose a health hazard. The color is from naturally occurring minerals in the water. If customers experience discolored water after the crews have finished flushing the lines, it is recommended to run cold water through the tap for approximately 10-15 minutes.

This waterline flushing program, referred to as Unidirectional Flushing (UDF), is a relatively new method of routine maintenance that consists of flushing the water main lines at a high velocity to cleanse the pipe’s inner walls and remove a variety of naturally occurring debris and sediment. Routine maintenance increases the water distribution system performance and is important to help ensure that water customers continue to receive high-quality drinking water. In addition to producing high quality water, UDF uses less water than the old flushing methods. This means lower costs by reducing staff hours, vehicle use, fuel and wasted water supplies.

Additional information can be found on the City’s webpage at: https://www.go2kennewick.com/1188/Water-Line-Flushing