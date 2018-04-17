West Valley community files appeal against new substance-free apartment complex

WEST VALLEY, WA - Several West Valley residents are not happy about the City approving of a new apartment complex because they say it would bring change.

"I would say 80 percent of the people would say we're afraid of the impact on our little sweet neighborhood," said Leslie Shaw, a concerned neighbor.

The complex would be called the "Bicycle Apartments," and would be a part of Next Step Housing.

"Our mission is to provide quality alcohol- and drug-free housing to special needs individuals and families," said John Mifsud, Executive Director for Next Step Housing.

The community has filed an appeal with the Yakima County Superior Court, asking them to reconsider the City's approval of the project. Next Step Housing is not happy about the appeal, because they say this project would help Yakima a lot as a whole.

"We have developed to-date 156 affordable apartments," Mifsud said. "We are the largest, as I understand, special needs housing provider. 33 percent of our portfolio is dedicated to people living with developmental disabilities."

Next Step Housing says the community does not have evidence to support their appeal, and that this appeal is only a delay on the project.