2018 Safety Connect aims to improve organizational safety and expand awareness

PASCO, WA - We all know how dangerous texting a driving is, but did you know texting and walking can be quite dangerous as well.

The 2018 Safety Connect kicked off today, and hundreds of people showed up to understand the dedication of our communities' first responders.

There was one booth in particular that caught the attention of many children: the texting and walking life-size maze, a booth that shares how easily it is for someone to get distracted while walking.

There were multiple booths and demonstrations that are meant to improve organizational safety and expand awareness.

Day one of the 2018 Safety Connect ends at 7 tonight, but don't worry - the event is happening again tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the TRAC in Pasco. Admission and parking are both free.