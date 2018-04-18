Group operating Yakima homeless shelter says it plans to close

YAKIMA, WA (AP) - The group that's been running a homeless shelter in Yakima says it plans to close the facility at the end of June.

Transform Yakima Together says it recently withdrew its application to make the site permanent and plans to close the shelter June 30.

In a letter to city officials, the group's executive director Andy Ferguson cited local residents and business owners vowing to fight the shelter as well as a more than $1 million price tag to bring the building up to code as reasons to not pursue a permanent shelter.

The group wants to instead establish a permanent location on city-owned land to the east of a former Kmart and has asked for the city's help with zoning and leasing the property.

