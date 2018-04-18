"I Love To Read" poster contest finalists announced

TRI-CITIES, WA - Each year the Regional Service Corps-AmeriCorps program provides safety programs for elementary students throughout the Tri-Cities. The program strives to provide a safe, positive, and interactive learning environment and hopes to encourage a sense of community through the experiences the children and families have during the project.

The project's annual “I Love to Read!” Poster Contest was held in conjunction with its annual spring literacy event, “Go Wild for Reading.” The contest was available for children in grades K-5 and was judged based on creativity, originality, visible effort and incorporation of the “I Love to Read” theme.

The winners of this contest are: Brissia Sanchez, Emily Young, and HopeAnn Young. There is one from each library where the “Go Wild for Reading” event was held. Each finalist will receive a prize and a certificate. One grand prize winner will also receive a brand new bicycle from Scott’s Cycle & Sports, as well as a helmet from the Safe Kids Coalition.

The Finalist Award Ceremony will be held at Richland Public Library on April 21st at the Richland Public Library, where refreshments will be provided to the finalists and their families.

The main goal of this event was to provide a fun learning environment for children and to encourage reading during spring break, and the program is pleased to have accomplished that goal.

Regional Service Corps is a part of AmeriCorps, a network of local, state, and national service programs that unite more than 70,000 Americans each year in service to serve their communities and make our country safer, smarter, and healthier. AmeriCorps is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service, an independent federal agency created to connect Americans of all ages and backgrounds with opportunities to serve in their communities.

For more information, contact Dawn Short at dshort@psd1.org or (509)-552-152. If you would like more information about Regional Service Corps, please contact Erik Ramey, Team Supervisor, at 509-547-6607 or info@rsca.us.