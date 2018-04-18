Multi-Media Journalist KNDU/O - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Multi-Media Journalist KNDU/O

Posted: Updated:

Posted on 04/18/18

MULTI-MEDIA JOURNALIST

KNDU/KNDO TV in Yakima and Tri-Cities Washington is looking for an aggressive Multi-Media Journalist.  We are seeking creative storytellers with the ability to shoot, edit and write for broadcast, social media and web.  We’re a great place to start your journalism career! Applicants should have a college degree in journalism or related field, good driving record and pass a pre-employment drug test. The ability to speak conversational Spanish is a plus.  EOE, women and minorities are encouraged to apply. Please email your resume and link to your reel to jana.gray@nbcrightnow.com. Or mail to Jana Gray, News Director 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA  99336. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures