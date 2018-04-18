Prosser police officer fired for misconduct

4-25-18 UPDATE:

PROSSER, WA - A Prosser Police officer lost his job after several reports of misconduct while on duty, and today we had a chance to look at the records in the case.

Former officer Shane Hellyer was fired on March 29 after a lengthy investigation. In his 60-page termination packet, investigators go into graphic detail about allegations that Hellyer sexually harassed suspects while in custody, dating all the way back to December 2016.

After the initial incident was reported in August of last year, both Prosser PD and the Benton County Sheriff's Office launched an administrative and criminal review, looking for any and all violations of department policy.

One victim said she was harassed by Hellyer both in and out of custody, including numerous phone calls at all hours of the night, as well as several concerning interactions, including one instance where he sexually assaulted the victim while see was handcuffed (see attached photos of documents).

Soon, multiple incidents of misconduct were uncovered, including inappropriate comments and questionable behavior.

Both of the investigations concluded that Hellyer's actions and behavior were reprehensible and "immoral, unbecoming, deceitful and without integrity."

