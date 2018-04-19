Space heater likely to blame for Yakima garage fire

Yakima, WA- Firefighters believe a space heater may be responsible for an early morning fire in Yakima.

The fire started about 4 a.m. Thursday morning on the 200 block of Yule road.

By the time firefighters arrived, the detached garage was completely engulfed. Firefighters tell us the blaze blew out some of the windows in the home, but thankfully the homeowners were able to get out safely.

Firefighters say there was a space heater plugged into an outlet in the garage, but not turned on.

The only injury reported was a firefighter who twisted his knee and had to go to the hospital for treatment.