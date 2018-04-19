WSU researchers assess use of cannabis in treating stress, anxiety and depression

WSU researchers assess use of cannabis in treating stress, anxiety and depressionPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Second Alarm Fire at Universal Forest Products
YAKIMA, WA - A second alarm fire at Universal Forest Products in Yakima.More >>
YAKIMA, WA - A second alarm fire at Universal Forest Products in Yakima.More >>
HAPO's Sponsorship of Summer kickoff: what events to expect this summer
HAPO's Sponsorship of Summer kickoff: what events to expect this summer
Today, HAPO kicked off its tenth year as the official Sponsor of Summer, right here in the Tri-Cities.More >>
Today, HAPO kicked off its tenth year as the official Sponsor of Summer, right here in the Tri-Cities.More >>
Hermiston Police still trying to return stolen storage unit goods and find suspect
Hermiston Police still trying to return stolen storage unit goods and find suspect
Back in April, we told you about a tip on Facebook that helped Hermiston Police recover several truck loads of stolen stuff.More >>
Back in April, we told you about a tip on Facebook that helped Hermiston Police recover several truck loads of stolen stuff.More >>
This allergy season could be one of the worst to date
This allergy season could be one of the worst to date
Reports from both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Weather Service say this year marks one of the worst allergy seasons on record.More >>
Reports from both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Weather Service say this year marks one of the worst allergy seasons on record.More >>
Oregon State Primary Election Results
Today is the Oregon State Primary Election. To view results by area, click on the following link: http://results.oregonvotes.gov/More >>
Today is the Oregon State Primary Election. To view results by area, click on the following link: http://results.oregonvotes.gov/More >>
Two arrested for first degree robbery at Kennewick Suites
Two arrested for first degree robbery at Kennewick Suites
On Tuesday, May 15 at about 7:55 a.m., Kennewick Police responded to a home on S. Johnson Street for a reported burglary.More >>
On Tuesday, May 15 at about 7:55 a.m., Kennewick Police responded to a home on S. Johnson Street for a reported burglary.More >>
Small fire at Walla Walla's Borleske Stadium extinguished quickly
Small fire at Walla Walla's Borleske Stadium extinguished quickly
Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched at 5:40 p.m., May 14 to a possible structure fire at 409 E. Rees Ave. (Borleske Stadium).More >>
Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched at 5:40 p.m., May 14 to a possible structure fire at 409 E. Rees Ave. (Borleske Stadium).More >>
Couple in Finley helps firefighters get to Finley fire quickly
Couple in Finley helps firefighters get to Finley fire quickly
Fire season is upon us, and our firefighters were definitely busy over the weekend.More >>
Fire season is upon us, and our firefighters were definitely busy over the weekend.More >>
Body recovered from Palouse Falls undergoing autopsy to confirm identity
Body recovered from Palouse Falls undergoing autopsy to confirm identity
The Franklin County Sheriff says rescue crews have found a body at Palouse Falls.More >>
The Franklin County Sheriff says rescue crews have found a body at Palouse Falls.More >>
Columbia River water levels 5 to 7 feet higher; causing significant flooding
Columbia River water levels 5 to 7 feet higher; causing significant flooding
The City of Richland is warning people to be careful, as parts of Howard Amon and Leslie Groves Parks are underwater.More >>
The City of Richland is warning people to be careful, as parts of Howard Amon and Leslie Groves Parks are underwater.More >>