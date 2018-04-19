Early learning celebrated during Week of the Young Child

PASCO, WA - The Week of the Young Child is a national annual celebration that highlights the importance of early childhood programs that help further a child's development.

Wednesday's event focused on working, building, and learning together. Preschoolers from the Boys and Girls Club worked together with the City of Pasco to plant a Japanese maple tree in honor of Earth Day. They also received seedlings to take home and practice what they learned.

"Planting a tree is not only good for our Earth but it will also be a fun way for our kids to be involved and hands-on," said Jamie Luce, Boys and Girls Club preschool director. "Kids that are able to have hands-on experiences will retain what they are learning way better than watching a video. So just being able to be out in the sun and be a partner with the City of Pasco and learning the importance of community involvement."

Today's final event will be hosted at the Early Learning Center in Pasco and will involve children creating art projects to help develop their creativity skills.