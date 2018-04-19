Volume: Inlander Music Festival

Event Location: Multiple venues in Downtown Spokane

Event Date: Friday, June 1 and Saturday June 2, 2018

Time of the Event: Approximately 5 pm to midnight both days

With up-and-coming performers and iconic Northwest bands, Volume: Inlander Music Festival returns this year with some 80 acts taking over downtown Spokane on June 1-2. A weekend pass, selling for just $25 (in advance), gets you into all participating venues and onto the Spokane Party Bus for a quick ride to your next music destination.