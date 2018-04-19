Kennewick Police searching for missing 25-year-old woman

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police detectives are asking for the public's assistance with locating a missing 25-year-old woman, Amy Rotter.

Rotter was last seen at her Kennewick home on Saturday, April 14, and her family reported her missing Monday, April 16. She is 5'5", 160 lbs., and has brown hair that goes past her shoulders.

If you have seen Rotter or know of her whereabouts, call dispatch at 509-628-0333. KPD case number 18-13360.