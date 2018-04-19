U.S. Cellular donates $15,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties

PASCO, WA – U.S. Cellular today announced a $15,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties in Pasco to provide K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational opportunities to youth. This is part of a $1 million donation to clubs across the country. This is the fourth year U.S. Cellular has funded 53 Boys & Girls Clubs to provide academic and afterschool enrichment programs, with a focus on STEM programming.

“U.S. Cellular is committed to enhancing youth learning experiences in our local communities and proud to continue working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties to invest in our future leaders,” said Erryn Andersen, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the northwest. “Throughout the year, we strive to provide youth with unique, interactive opportunities, which showcase real-world applications for STEM careers.”

To celebrate National Volunteer Month in April, U.S. Cellular associates are participating in volunteer events during the company's fourth annual ‘Month of Giving.’ Associates will be on-site to engage youth in Earth Day events and career exploration sessions. The company will also host STEM-focused behind-the-scenes tours for youth throughout the year.

U.S. Cellular has a longstanding commitment to the community and education. The company has contributed more than $10.65 million to K-12 education since 2009. In 2017, U.S. Cellular associates volunteered at more than 185 events and are committed to volunteering 35,000 hours in local communities again this year.

For more information, visit www.uscellular.com/about/community-outreach.