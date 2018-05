Fresh Hop Ale Festival 2018

Event Location: 22 S 3rd St, Yakima, WA 98901

Event Date: Sep. 29th

Time of the Event: 5PM - 10PM

Voted one of the top ten beer festivals in the nation, the Fresh Hop Ale Festival is the celebration of Yakima Valley hops and the craft beer industry. The Fresh Hop Group is committed to providing grants to benefit Yakima county based arts and science organizations.