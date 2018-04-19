Throwback Thursday: Teens through generations at the East Benton County Historical Society

KENNEWICK, WA - For this week's Throwback Thursday, we visited one of the oldest museums in the Tri-Cities: the East Benton County Historical Society.

We all remember our days as teenagers, whether you look back at them fondly or not. Some things never change, no matter the decade.

"From our fifty thousand objects in our collection to our well over ten thousand photos in our archive, we have all of the history of Benton County," said Stephanie Button, Museum Administrator.

Walking through the East Benton County Historical Society is like stepping into a time machine. From hundreds of vinyl records, telegrams, to stacks and stacks of yearbooks and flyers, it seems like at any moment a young and carefree teen from any era could come running through the front door and feel right at home.

"What it means to be a teenager and the experience teenagers have have evolved, especially with technology," Button explained. "Their concerns and the things that interest them in their everyday school life, really unchanged between the 1950's and today."

It's hard not to marvel at this expansive collection, meticulously organized and maintained to ensure historical accuracy.

Diplomas in mint condition, school books of all subjects, and even a jukebox - cued up and ready to play the hits of the day.

Whether you grew up during the age of Aquarius or if you are a diehard Belieber, the East Benton County Historical Society has something for everyone, all with one goal in mind.

"Here, we share and tell the history of the people, places and events that have made our community what it is today," Button said.