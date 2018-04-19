Hermiston PD trying to reunite victims with stolen storage unit items

HERMISTON, OR - It seemed like once police found most of the stolen property from storage units in Hermiston and Umatilla, everyone would get all their stuff back - but that isn't the case.

Truckloads of people's belongings are sitting upstairs in the Hermiston Police Department. The problem is trying to identify who the property belongs to. Since the suspect, Russell Greene, replaced the broken locks of the storage units he would go into, police do not have an estimated time period of when the burglaries began.

"It's frustrating because ultimately in the end of the day these are all property crimes, and they'll be treated as property crimes in the criminal justice system," said Chief Jason Edmiston with the Hermiston Police Department. "But we are dedicating an incredible amount of resources to not only recovering the property but trying to identify the property with victims."

In fact, a person claiming to be Russell Greene commented on the Hermiston Police Department's Facebook page claiming the burglaries were from a three-month time period; something that the Hermiston Police Department is currently looking into.

If you believe your unit may have been broken into in Umatilla County, file a police report. Then go to the Hermiston Police Department and they will walk you through all their evidence.