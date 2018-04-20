NBC Right Now shred day is today

Kennewick, WA- NBC Right now is holding our annual spring Shred Day today!

Come by our Richland location at Numerica Credit Union in the Queensgate area, or our Yakima location at Neighborhood Health Services on 7th street.

The shredding started at 5 a.m. and will continue until 6:30 p.m.

You can bring down three bags or banker boxes to drop off, you don't even have to get our of your car!