Two arrested for shooting at Yakima Walmart

Yakima, WA- Yakima police have arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting in the Walmart parking lot.

According to police, it happened about 7 p.m. Thursday night outside the Walmart on E. Chestnut.

Police say the 19-year-old suspect was driving in the parking lot with his girlfriend when they drove past two people, and one started shooting at the car.

The two suspects drove away, but were arrested a few blocks away.

The victim was shot in the torso and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The woman in the car was not injured.

Police believe the shooting is gang related.

The two suspects, ages 22 and 24, were booked into the Yakima County jail on charges of 1st degree assault and rendering criminal assistance.