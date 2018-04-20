Hanford High School students remember Columbine victims

Today marks the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado. Thousands of students across the nation participated in a nation-wide walk out in honoring the victim who died.

Students at Hanford High School marched through the John Dam Plaza earlier this afternoon in Richland. Students not only honored victims of the Columbine shooting but also those who died at Majory Stoneman Douglass High School.

Chase Freeman is the leader of today's march in Richland and says the Columbine shooting hit close to home for him.

"I lived in Colorado, I was going to go to Columbine High School," said Hanford High Senior Chase Freeman.

Now a High School student himself, and since the Parkland shooting, Freeman says now is the time to speak up and make change happen.

"The whole nation-wide walkout, it's not been a thing, and it wasn't until Parkland that it's becoming a thing," said Freeman.

Other students like Reid Romine came up with his own personal plan in case a shooting happens near him.

"I've looked up what to do with a wound in case someone is shot- and everyday I just think about this over and over again," said Reid Romine.



Today students not only marched but wrote letters to local legislatures at the Richland Public Library.

--And some students going as far as calling the offices of legislatures.

"I'd like him to know that if he isn't more active with coming up with solutions or fixing the problem, then we are likely to vote him out."