Annual Kids Fishing Derby at Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, WA - Kids got to reel in the fun while catching fish today at Columbia Park during this year's kids fishing derby.

The Fish and Wildlife Department dumped over 6,000 rainbow trout into the pond just a couple days ago. Today department employees said each participant was allowed to catch three fish to take home and do whatever they choose with them.

Dominique is one of the many participants who was able to catch all three of his fish and says at first it took a second - but he eventually got the hang of it.

"It was cool, it was a small one though," said Dominique. "Once I caught my second one, the thing was huge!"

The Fish and Wildlife Department opened up the pond to the public at 5 p.m Saturday. They say anyone can head over to catch what's left of the remaining fish in the pond - but hurry, because the birds might get to them first!