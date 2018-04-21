Annual Boat Show at Columbia Point Marina

With these temperatures outside, it is really starting to feel like summer. This means you might be getting the boat ready to take out on the water. In order to have fun in the sun, you'll want to make sure your boat is safe and your passengers will be too.

Today we stopped by the 19th Annual Boat and RV show to get some tips from the Benton County Sheriffs and Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers.

They say you should take inventory of your boat to see if anything may have gotten lost since last summer. When it comes to taking a dip, always be aware of your surroundings.

"Have enough life jackets on board at that point in time. make sure you have a paddle," Said Coast Guard Auxiliary Volunteer Michael Alvarez. "You want to check all of that safety gear, make sure you have enough line. those types of things."

Benton County Sheriff say they will be out on the water a lot this season and say they hope to see everyone wearing a life jacket.

"A lot of people think they are strong swimmers out there, but they find out very quickly that the current is more powerful than you think," said Benton County Sheriff JP Benitez. "With the water temperature being as cold as they are, hypothermia can arise on the body."

If you would like to learn more about how to stay safe this boating season you can head over to this website. http://tricitiescga.com/

The boat show goes until tomorrow at 4 p.m Sunday/ I haven't already been out there, then you still have time.