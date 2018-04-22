Crews search for missing swimmer at Palouse Falls State Park

Update 4/29/18

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that the body of a missing swimmer has been found.

The body was discovered late Sunday afternoon and the Franklin County Cororner is currently investigating.

The name of the victim will be released after proper notification.

Update 4/22/18

The search for a missing Spokane man has been called off.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said conditions are very dangerous and the current is too strong to send in Dive Rescue.

On Sunday a Deputy met with the family of the 23-year-old male at Palouse Falls. His name has still not been released to the public.

FRANKLIN COUNTY- A man is still missing after swimming in the Palouse Falls on Saturday.



Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies said the call came in around 5:30 p.m. about a possible drowning. Three men in their early 20s had been swimming in the pool of water below the falls. The strong current swept the three men underwater, and only two resurfaced.

Park Rangers, Franklin County She Riff's Office, Pasco Fire, Life Flight, and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue all responded.

Richland resident, Herb Girton, said he witnessed the scene and watched as another bystander tried to get a rope to help the men out. "Two of the kids came back and one was still out there," said Girton.

Deputies said the search for the 23-year-old male from Spokane ended around 9 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday.