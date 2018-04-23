Kennewick Boys & Girls Club music program, IMPACT Percussion, wins World Championships

KENNEWICK, WA - Members of IMPACT Percussion, a music group from the Kennewick Boys & Girls Club, were named World Champions at an annual percussion competition in Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.

The 33-member ensemble from Kennewick traveled to Dayton last Tuesday to compete in the Winter Guard International Percussion World Championships, and the group arrived back home Sunday night with gold medals.

IMPACT Percussion competed against 26 other groups in their division. IMPACT was the only group from Washington State, and this was the group's first year going to the World Championships competition.

The group is made up of middle and high school students from across the Tri-Cities, as well as college students from across Washington state.

IMPACT Percussion performed and competed three times in front of different audiences and judges at the World Champions competition. There was a prelims round, a semi-finals round, and a finals round. IMPACT Percussion finished in first place at all three rounds. The group went undefeated the entire season.

For more information about IMPACT Percussion, including a blog detailing the group's trip to Dayton, visit their website at impactpercussion.org.