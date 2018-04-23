DeLozier

Event Location: West Valley Junior High, 7505 Zier Road, Yakima, WA 98908

Event Date: 5/5/2018

Time of the Event: 7:00 AM until 2:00 PM

The WVJH (West Valley Junior High) ASB is sponsoring a Car Show and Pancake feed on Saturday, May 5th, 2018. The event is free to attend. If you want to register your vehicle, the registration fee is $10 for pre-registered vehicles and $15 for registration on the day of the event. Registration will be from 7:00 - 9:00 with the show happening from 9:00 - 1:00. Awards will be presented at 1:00. The show is open to all makes and models and we will be presenting prizes for the following categories: Classic Cars Pre 1980, Street Rod, Muscle Car, Modern Muscle, Rat Rod, Truck, Import, Lowrider, WV Student, WV Staff, Best Paint, People’ Choice. We can always use more volunteers but in order to volunteer, you need to have a completed Volunteer Application turned into the JH office by April 27th at the latest. If you’re interested in helping out at the event, please contact Ryan DeLozier at delozierr@wvsd208.org. Want to show you car? Here’s the registration form What to volunteer? You need to have complete the WVSD Volunteer Form Want more information? Here’s the Car Show Event Flyer