Police: Waffle House quadruple homicide suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on shooting at Tennessee restaurant that left four dead (all times local):



1:30 p.m.



Authorities say the suspect in a quadruple homicide at a Waffle House in Nashville has been arrested.



Metropolitan Nashville Police announced Monday on Twitter that 29-year-old Travis Reinking was taken into custody not far from his apartment. Photos posted by police in Nashville showed him clothed and in a police car.



Police and agents with the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol had mounted a massive manhunt following the slayings early Sunday.



Police say Reinking was nearly naked and brandishing an assault-style rifle when he opened fire in the parking lot and then stormed the restaurant. Four people killed, four others were injured.



1:10 p.m.



Authorities say they have arrested a man suspected of storming a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville and fatally shooting four people with an assault rifle.



Authorities announced that 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was taken into custody Monday.



Other details were not immediately available.



11:55 a.m.



Police in Nashville, Tennessee, say the suspect in a quadruple homicide at a local Waffle House stole a BMW car several days earlier.



Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron told news reporters Monday that 29-year-old Travis Reinking stole the car on the preceding Tuesday from a BMW dealership in nearby Brentwood. Police chased it but opted to track the car via a GPS device. It was recovered the same day at Reinking's apartment complex- however, authorities did not know Reinking's identity at the time.



Aaron also said a report of shots fired Monday near a police staging area was not related to the search for Reinking, who remained at large. Police were searching a wide area, and expected soon to have Reinking's photo posted on billboards.



Aaron said Reinking has "exhibited mental instability," and may still have a handgun. He urged citizens to be vigilant.



Four people were fatally shot early Sunday at a Waffle House. A patron wrestled the gun away, and the gunman fled.



10:55 a.m.



Gunshots have been reported near a church that police are using as a staging area in the hunt for a suspect in the shooting deaths of four people at a Waffle House in Tennessee.



Late Monday morning, The Tennessean reported multiple shots were fired near Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Nashville. It was unclear whether the shots were connected to the search for the 29-year-old suspect.



Burnette Chapel, five miles from the Waffle House, was the scene of a mass shooting during a Sunday morning worship service last September in which one person was killed and six others wounded.



Police believe Travis Reinking may be armed with one of the guns seized from him last year after he tried to enter the White House to see President Donald Trump.



1 a.m.



Police are warning residents of a Nashville neighborhood to watch out for a suspect in a Waffle House restaurant shooting that killed four people.



Authorities say more than 80 Nashville police officers continued to search for Travis Reinking early Monday.



Agents with the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were also assisting in the manhunt as disturbing reports about Reinking's past behavior came to light.



Officials with the Nashville public school system say schools will go into "lock-out" mode if Reinking isn't found in time for class Monday.



Police say Reinking was nearly naked and brandishing an assault-style rifle when he opened fire in the parking lot and then stormed the restaurant. Four people killed, four others were injured.

