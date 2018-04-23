Tracci Dial's Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Adventure

If you haven't had a chance to check out the Skagit Valley Tulip festival, Tracci Dial highly suggests you check it off your bucket list.



Tracci visited Tulip Town in Mt. Vernon, Washington north of Seattle on Earth Day. She said she was shocked by the variations of the flowers. There are dozens of types of tulips growing in fields all over the Skagit Valley. Tracci's favorite were the fire wings, a pointed petal red and yellow tulip.



The tulips are in bloom throughout the month of April. Be prepared for traffic but Tracci says ''it's SO worth it.''