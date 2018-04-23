Police: Man left notes at bus stop seeking girls underwear

TUKWILA, WA (AP) - The King County Sheriff's Office says a man who had left notes at bus stops seeking to buy girls underwear showed up for a meeting with an undercover detective with a gun, machete, tarp, hatchet and duct tape.



Darren Frederick Jones, identified as a 42-year-old Boeing employee from Burien, was arrested last Wednesday for investigation of child sex-related crimes. He has been released on $50,000 bail and did not immediately return a message seeking comment Monday.



Authorities say he thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl, whom he had offered to pay for sex and modeling.



The investigation began when high school students reported notes they found at Tukwila and SeaTac bus stops offering cash for girls underwear. The sheriff's office says Jones was arrested when he showed up at what he thought was her residence and asked her to come out to his truck.



Jones has been charged with attempted commercial sex abuse with a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

