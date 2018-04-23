CDC anti-smoking campaign ads now airing

UNITED STATES - You may have already seen them on TV. The Centers for Disease Control has launched its latest round of anti-smoking ads.

The "Tips From Former Smokers" campaign features real people - not actors - who have suffered side effects from smoking.

One of the new ads features a woman named Christine, who had to have half of her jaw removed because of oral cancer.

Another, a man with heart disease and lung cancer.

The CDC reports these types of ads have prompted more than five million smokers to try and quit since the campaign began six years ago.