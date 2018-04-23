Improve sleep; detach from workplace negativity - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Improve sleep; detach from workplace negativity

Posted: Updated:

UNITED STATES - If workplace negativity is keeping you up at night, take a mental break to unwind after you clock out.

Doing something like taking long walks, yoga... anything to let go of the office drama.

A recent study found that people who experienced "rude behavior" on the job slept better when they were able to detach after work.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures