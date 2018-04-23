Study shows teaching children to cook is beneficial later on - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Study shows teaching children to cook is beneficial later on

Image: Getty Image: Getty

UNITED STATES - Teaching your kids how to cook may help them become healthier adults.

A new study found young adults who felt confident in the kitchen ate less fast food ten years later.

They also were more likely to prepare vegetables on a regular basis, and sit down for meals as a family.

