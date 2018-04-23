Richland company looking to spruce up downtown Richland

RICHLAND, WA - A mid-west company wants to freshen up downtown Richland.

Boost-Builds out of Richland recently bought two buildings near John Dam Plaza. Part of the plan is to add about a hundred apartments and other commercial buildings.

The talks about the project began a couple years ago, but right now there is no timeline for when the projects will begin. However, staff of the City of Richland are excited about possibilities the project can bring.

"Yeah, we are really excited about what this project can bring in downtown Richland," said Zach Ratkai, the economic development manager. "We feel that having more residential here will bring more of a 24-hour presence, allow for shopping and dining opportunities, and really open up that market. We are also very excited about having more development along Howard Amon Park."

The project will focus on multi-family housing, commercial building and student life, which will include student housing.

The developer's goal is to bring a Portland-like atmosphere to downtown Richland.