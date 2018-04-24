Victim identified following Tuesday morning's fatal shooting in Yakima

4-25-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - We now know the name of the 49-year-old man who was shot and killed Tuesday morning in an alleyway near Yakima Valley College.

Randy Kublic (DOB: 02/20/69) was found dead in an alley on South 8th Avenue after a shooting that happened around 5 a.m.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

6 PM UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - A robbery in Yakima left one man dead in an alley, and the shooter is still on the run.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning on South 8th Avenue, just a few blocks east of Yakima Valley College. Tonight, police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger.

Police have provided us with a vague description of the suspect, because he was wearing a bandana over his face.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a 49-year-old man dead in the alley in front of the house.

The investigation reveals that the suspect broke a window, and that led to a discussion between the suspect and a victim. The suspect asked for a specific item which was given to him, and at this time we do not know what that item was or if the suspect was armed at that time. Moments after, another victim stepped out of the house and confronted the suspect; this ended with the 49-year-old victim dead.

Police say the house is known for criminal activity, but that this is not the case.

"Officers were sent here for a possible robbery in progress," said Chad Stephens with the Yakima Police Department. "The call was updated as they were in route to a shooting with a victim down... it doesn't appear to be gang-related. The motive behind this appears to be a robbery."

The coroner says the 49-year-old had one gunshot in his torso that came from a shotgun.

The suspect police are looking for has a dark skinned complexion, short hair and is short in stature. He was seen leaving in a dark-colored SUV.

YPD asks that if anyone has information regarding the case, please give them a call.

8:52 AM UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Police say they are gathering more information after a robbery turned deadly Tuesday morning.

Officers say the suspect broke out a window in the home, confronted a victim and asked for something. The victim cooperated and gave the suspect what he was asking for. Another victim confronted the suspect in a nearby alley way, the conversation led to the fatal shooting of that 49-year-old victim.

At this point, victims still inside the home claim they do not know the suspect. Police also say the suspect is described as hispanic and had a bandana on at the time. They do not believe this is gang related.

4-24-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

YAKIMA, WA - Police are investigating a robbery turned fatal shooting. It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning near St. Helens Street and 7th Ave.

Police say they found the victim dead outside a home when they arrived. The suspect is described as a skinny man, wearing dark clothing. They do not believe this is gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yakima Police at 575-6200.